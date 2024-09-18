WATCH: Colourful celebrations at Ferry Meadows as Peterborough Hindus mark Ganesh Visarjan festival
Festival is one of the most important of the year for Hindus
One of the most important festivals of the year for Hindus was marked in Peterborough yesterday.
Hindus celebrated Ganesh Visarjan – which marks the birth of the most important God in their faith, Ganesh at Ferry Meadows.
During the festival, a representation of Ganesh was carried through the park, before being lowered off a bridge and submerged in the water – to symbolise his return to Mother Earth.