Festival is one of the most important of the year for Hindus

One of the most important festivals of the year for Hindus was marked in Peterborough yesterday.

Hindus celebrated Ganesh Visarjan – which marks the birth of the most important God in their faith, Ganesh at Ferry Meadows.

During the festival, a representation of Ganesh was carried through the park, before being lowered off a bridge and submerged in the water – to symbolise his return to Mother Earth.