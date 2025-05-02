WATCH: Charity hero runs 50 miles on hottest day of year to raise money for Heltwate School in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Peterborough man braved ‘horrendous’ temperatures to run 50 miles on the hottest day of the year to raise vital funds for a Peterborough special school.

Jason Lovett (52) completed his epic challenge, running the equivalent of nearly two marathons, on Thursday at Peterborough Athletics Track – completing lap after lap after lap in the baking heat.

The Peterborough Telegraph interviewed Jason as he ran round the track at around the 35 mile mark – when the temperature was at its peak.

Jason Lovett ran 50 miles at the Athletics Track

The total run saw him complete just over 200 laps of the track, in an incredible time of 10 hours and 22 minutes.

He was joined by staff for his final lap – with around 20 people completing the 50 miles with him.

He has raised nearly £2,000 to buy sensory equipment for the school – and people can sponsor him at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-sachse

He was supported by his son, Anakin, who goes to the school, his partner Lisa, as well as friends, family, and pupils and staff from Heltwate.

Jason on his run

Jason said: “I wanted to complete 50 miles around the track in 12 hours or less. My son goes to Heltwate, and I am raising some extra funds for some sensory equipment that they need, so the kids can regulate themselves and life at the school will be easier.

"I did 30 miles last year, so this year had to be a little bit bigger.

"The temperature has been horrendous. It has been hard, it has been hard. However, in a day ort two I can get back to normal – the children at Heltwate never will be able to.

"The support of the children reminds you of how lucky you are, that the heat and 50 miles is nothing to what the children endure in their lives every day. The support is magical.

"I don’t mind the repetition, it is quite soothing.”

Head teacher of Heltwate school Alison Ashworth was one of those to come down to the track.

She said staff an pupils were inspired by his efforts.

She said: “We are 150 per cent grateful for what Jason is doing for Heltwate School. I was approached by Jason and Lisa, and they wanted to do some fundraising for the school and a project we have. We were looking to fundraise some money to develop our sensory room, and update it with modern technology.

"Jason said he wanted to run 50 miles on this day – the commitment from Jason is absolutely outstanding.

"It is not only the children who have been inspired, but the staff as well.”