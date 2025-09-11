WATCH: Celebrations and marching band procession as hundreds of Peterborough students officially graduate

By Ben Jones
Published 11th Sep 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 01:28 BST
University Centre Peterborough held a joyous graduation ceremony in the city centre this afternoon (September 11).

The day began with a procession from The Bull Hotel- led by a marching band to the grand surroundings of Peterborough Cathedral.

Once there, family and friends gathered as the graduands were awarded their diplomas from university personnel.

The ceremony began with welcome messages from Dean of Peterborough, The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Chair of UCP Council, Professor Sir Les Ebdon CBE DL and Inspire Education Group Chief Executive Rachel Nicholls.

Some photos and video of the day can be seen below.

The graduation ceremony.

1. University Centre Peterborough graduation

The graduation ceremony. Photo: PT

Graduands head into the ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral.

2. University Centre Peterborough graduation

Graduands head into the ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: PT

3. University Centre Peterborough graduation

3. University Centre Peterborough graduation

Graduands head into the ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: PT

4. University Centre Peterborough graduation

4. University Centre Peterborough graduation

Graduands head into the ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: PT

