WATCH: Celebrations and marching band procession as hundreds of Peterborough students officially graduate

The day began with a procession from The Bull Hotel- led by a marching band to the grand surroundings of Peterborough Cathedral.

Once there, family and friends gathered as the graduands were awarded their diplomas from university personnel.

The ceremony began with welcome messages from Dean of Peterborough, The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Chair of UCP Council, Professor Sir Les Ebdon CBE DL and Inspire Education Group Chief Executive Rachel Nicholls.

Some photos and video of the day can be seen below.

2 . University Centre Peterborough graduation Graduands head into the ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: PT Photo Sales

