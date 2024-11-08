Range of incentives for new staff

Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente has just launched a recruitment drive to find 50 extra staff as he looks to double the size of his city workforce.

The founder of Trade Mastermind, based at the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, wants to take on 50 new recruits for a variety of tasks within his rapidly expanding business.

And Mr Valente, who won The Apprentice title in 2015 and says he is still applying the lessons taught by The Apprentice host and business tycoon Lord Sugar, says he is offering a range of ‘great incentives’ in order to find the right people for his enterprise.

He said: “I’m expanding the business to 100 people. I want to double the size of the workforce by no later than June next year.

"It has been an incredible success over the last four years as we have built this training company to eight figures by consistently doing £1 million a month in training revenue and sales.”

He said that Trade Mastermind, which focuses on helping sole traders in the construction industry to grow their businesses, had itself grown from just selling training programmes to offering a new range of services such as design, recruitment and digital.

He said: “Not only do we need more people in Trade Mastermind itself but also in this group of services that we offer now.”

Mr Valente added: “We are looking for people with a great attitude. I like problem solvers, commitment, hunger and people who want to develop personally, professionally and financially.”