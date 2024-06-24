LNER has issued a safety warning to passengers

Alarm sounded at start of Rail Safety Week

A train operator has released alarming CCTV footage of three safety scares involving children at rail stations along the East Coast Main Line.

LNER says the heart-stopping footage highlights the needs for parents and carers top be aware of the dangers at train stations and to request help when needed.

The CCTV footage shows an incident at Darlington Station where a young child falls in between the train and platform edge, a baby falling backwards out of a buggy when boarding a train at Newcastle Central Station and the moment a young child climbed onto the tracks at Newark Northgate Station.

LNER says all three resulted in only minor physical injuries but some could have had a much more serious outcome.

Figures released by LNER show that already this year there have been eight safety incidents involving children at its stations.

Now as part of Rail Safety Week, LNER wants to prevent any similar incidents by drawing attention to the services available to parents and carers travelling with them and the safety measures the train operator has put in place at its stations.

LNER says it is committed to providing assistance to anyone who needs it and that help can be requested on arrival at any of its 11 managed stations, or pre-booked online or over the phone through the Passenger Assist service.

Warrick Dent, LNER’s safety and operations director, said: “Travelling by train is one of the safest ways to travel and thankfully incidents like the ones captured on the CCTV are rare, but they do happen.

"We know that travelling with children can be challenging.

"Navigating buggies and luggage through a busy station can be stressful.

"So, we want to make sure parents and carers are aware of the services we have available which can make their journey with us smoother and safer.”

Olivia Timms, station customer services assistant, who witnessed a child falling from the platform edge onto tracks, said: “It was a really upsetting incident for the child and family and for customers and colleagues to witness.

"I think the fact a train came through the station at speed just seconds after emphasised just how awful the outcome could have been.

"Thankfully, everyone made it home safely that day and we want to make sure that happens every day.

"So, we’re asking customers travelling with children to please take care at the station.

"Be aware of your surroundings and before travelling carry out some simple checks to buggy brakes and safety straps. If you need help, please ask – that's what we’re here to do.”

Every LNER station has a waiting area, including London King’s Cross station which has a dedicated family lounge, so those travelling with youngsters can wait safely and minimise time at platforms.