WATCH as thief steals bike from outside Sainsbury's in Peterborough - he was later jailed

Criminal targeted one store four times in three weeks

A thief was caught on camera as he used bolt croppers in broad daylight to steal a bike left outside a busy Peterborough supermarket.

William Thornton (49) was filmed by CCTV as he waited for shoppers at Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road to go by before taking the bolt croppers from a bag to cut through a padlock on the bike.

He can be seen jumping on to the bicycle and rapidly cycling off despite the presence of shoppers nearby.

A court was told that the theft was one of a number committed by Thornton, of Padholme Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, between March 23 this year and April 10.

Thornton was arrested after he was found to have stolen various items, including alcohol, from B&M, in Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, four times between March 23 and April 10.

He was also found to have stolen salmon from Aldi, in Flaxland, Bretton, on April 23, and to have stolen the bike from outside Sainsbury’s, in Oxney Road, on April 7.

Thornton admitted the offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on May 5, where he was jailed for 14 weeks – which includes the activation of a six-week suspended sentence – and ordered to pay £449.67 in compensation.

Afterwards, PC Ashford, who investigated, said: “Bikes can be a primary mode of transport for people, and I would urge people to report thefts to us so we can identify offenders and put them before the courts.”