A man trying to escape arrest for driving offences was tasered by police during a night-time chase in Peterborough.

Bartlomiej Bialecki (40) who was an unlicensed and uninsured driver, engaged police in a high speed chase from Fletton Avenue, Fletton, Peterborough, at about 11.55pm on August 25.

He sped off in a Mazda 3 with false number plates before getting out and running towards the junction of Whittlesey Road and South Street, in Stanground.

During a chase on foot across open land, Bialecki was tasered and arrested before being taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The following day, while still under arrest and leaving the hospital with officers, Bialecki tried to run but was quickly caught.

On Thursday (16 October), at Peterborough Crown Court, Bialecki, of Monument Street, Peterborough, was jailed for one year, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, fraudulently using a registration mark, escaping from lawful custody, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.

He was also banned from driving for two years and six months.

DC Josh Crown said: “I’m glad Bialecki has faced justice because he drove incredibly dangerously. Thankfully it was late at night so there weren’t many people out and about who would have been put at risk by his driving.”