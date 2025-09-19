WATCH as co-founder of Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath explains how new prize money has been spent

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 19th Sep 2025, 13:23 BST
Peterborough-based social enterprise Up The Garden Bath has been named as a winner of a national award.

Up The Garden Bath has been announced as of just seven winners in the national Great Community Refresh campaign, run by iconic sweet maker Swizzles.

As part of the award, Up The Garden Bath will receive £1,000 to revitalise its free Create and Craft area in its UNITY store at Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The popular space has already welcomed more than 25,000 visitors, offering families and individuals the chance to enjoy free, accessible crafting activities.

Peterborough's Up the Garden Bath co-founders Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmerplaceholder image
Peterborough's Up the Garden Bath co-founders Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer

The £1,000 boost will ensure that the craft area continues to thrive as a space where people of all ages can connect, learn and create together.

The money will be used to purchase new chairs, accessories and crafting equipment, ensuring the area continues to be a welcoming, creative hub for the community.

Swizzles has staged the awards to celebrate 70 years of its much-loved Refresher sweets.

Kez Hayes-Palmer Co-Founder of Up The Garden Bath said “We are absolutely delighted to be chosen as one of Swizzles seven national winners.

"This funding will help us refresh our Create and Craft area, which has already inspired thousands of people through free activities.

"It is wonderful to see national recognition for grassroots community projects like ours that bring people together and promote creativity, sustainability and wellbeing.”

UNITY, run by Up The Garden Bath, is a unique collaborative community-driven retail and creative hub that provides opportunities for local crafters, artists and makers while delivering free events and workshops.

Dara Nacheva from Swizzles said: “Up The Garden Bath’s project really stood out to the judging panel, and we are excited to support their plans to bring their community refresh to life.”

