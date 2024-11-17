WATCH: Actor Warwick Davis officially opens the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 17th Nov 2024, 16:49 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 17:15 GMT
Crowds watch as cinema prepares to roll the films

Actor Warwick Davis has officially opened Peterborough’s new Odeon Luxe Cinema.

Scores of people attended the official opening of the eight screen IMAX cinema today (November 17) in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Yaxley-based Warwick, whose own credits include Star Wars and Harry Potter, was invited to cut the ribbon to mark the start of business at the 600 seat-cinema.

Among the first films to be screened will be Gladiator II in IMAX, Red One, Paddington in Peru and Wicked.

