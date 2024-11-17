WATCH: Actor Warwick Davis officially opens the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Peterborough
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crowds watch as cinema prepares to roll the films
Actor Warwick Davis has officially opened Peterborough’s new Odeon Luxe Cinema.
Scores of people attended the official opening of the eight screen IMAX cinema today (November 17) in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.
Yaxley-based Warwick, whose own credits include Star Wars and Harry Potter, was invited to cut the ribbon to mark the start of business at the 600 seat-cinema.
Among the first films to be screened will be Gladiator II in IMAX, Red One, Paddington in Peru and Wicked.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.