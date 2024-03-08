Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a long-awaited fitting out of a £60 million Odeon cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre have been welcomed by the city’s political leaders.

Details for the refurbishment of the rooftop cinema by building control consultancy Sweco Building Control have been approved by Peterborough City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes two years after construction of the cinema was completed.

Top, the £60 million cinema on the roof of the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough. Below, images that show the vision for the transformation of the Queensgate centre.

But the cinema was never fitted out even though Empire Cinemas had been named as the operator in 2018. But it collapsed into administration nine months ago leaving Queensgate searching for a new company to run the 10 screen IMAX venue.

It will be the second time that Odeon has been linked with the cinema. It was the original operator selected by Queensgate in August 2015. That arrangement ended two years later after a change of ownership at Odeon created uncertainty about its commitment to Queensgate.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “This is excellent news for Queensgate and our city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the recent decision of Marks and Spencer to leave the shopping centre, a cinema will be a huge boost and will attract people back into our city centre.

Along with Frasers coming next year it shows that Queensgate does have a positive future and Peterborough remains a destination for lots of people.”

Councillor Mohammed Farooq, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: "I am absolutely delighted.

“It is great news and very much in line with our strategy to increase footfall through the city centre – especially after the Marks and Spencer setback.