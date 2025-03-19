Walk in the footsteps of Peterborough Bronze Age settlers at new Flag Fen exhibition

Peterborough residents will get the chance to walk in the footsteps of Bronze Age settlers at a spectacular new exhibition at Flag Fen.

‘Flag Fen: The Story So Far...’ tells the story of the ancient site, and centres around a reconstruction of a section of the 3,500-year-old Flag Fen Causeway.

The causeway allows visitors to immerse themselves in a landscape that prehistoric people would have journeyed through. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience how our ancestors would have navigated and interacted with the wetland environment of the time.

Councillor Christian Hogg, Chair of Peterborough Limited, said: “Flag Fen is vitally important, not just to Peterborough, but to our understanding of Bronze Age Britain as a whole. This remarkable site tells the story of our ancestors and their relationship with the landscape in which they lived. This new exhibition and reconstructed causeway bring the story vividly to life, helping visitors to physically connect with their past. Flag Fen’s story is Peterborough’s story – a tale of innovation, adaptation and community that stretches back over three millennia and continues to this day.”

The incredible structure was created by specialists Wildwood UK, and it is complemented by striking visual representation of the Bronze Age landscape created by Peterborough street artists Tony Nero, Jonnie Barton and Nathan Murdoch of Street Arts Hire.

Lawrence Trowbridge, Managing Director, Wildwood UK, said: “I love Flag Fen, and it has been an absolute privilege to design and build the causeway sculpture. We hope that it helps to raise awareness of Flag Fen’s importance and inspires future generations of archaeologists.”

Nathan added: “It was an incredible project to work on and somewhat of an honour to play a part in Flag Fen’s history. We had a great time working alongside Wildwood and adjusting our mural to work with their sculpture. We absolutely would love to do more historical artworks and creative interactive environments like this.”

The original Flag Fen Causeway was a monumental structure built across what archaeologists believe was a sacred landscape, evidenced by the precious artefacts sacrificed to the waters surrounding it.

The reconstruction is the result of a collaboration with leading Fenland archaeology experts, including Bronze Age specialist Francis Pryor and Mark Knight of Cambridge Archaeological Unit, who have helped apply archaeological evidence to create an authentic experience for visitors.

The exhibition also highlights the urgent challenges facing the preservation of Flag Fen. The western half of the Bronze Age causeway is already at the limits of preservation as changing environmental conditions threaten this irreplaceable archaeological resource.

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director, Historic England, said: “We are proud to fund this innovative project which beautifully demonstrates how arts and heritage can come together to bring the past to life. The creative approach taken to reimagining Peterborough’s Bronze Age history gives the people of Peterborough and visitors the extraordinary opportunity to walk in the footsteps of their ancestors. By combining archaeological expertise with artistic interpretation, Flag Fen has created an immersive experience that makes our shared history accessible and meaningful to everyone.”

The exhibition opens on Saturday, March 15. For more information, visit https://www.peterboroughlimited.co.uk/flag-fen-archaeology-park/

Flag Fen: The Story So Far The reconstruction of the causeway will give visitors the chance to experience what life was like thousands of years ago

Flag Fen: The Story So Far Nathan Murdoch with the Bronze Age mural at Flag Fen

Flag Fen: The Story So Far Experts have painstakingly recreated the causeway at Flag Fen

Flag Fen: The Story So Far The exhibition opens on Saturday