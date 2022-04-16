Vulnerable residents in Peterborough are being reminded support is available to help deal with the rising cost of energy.

The City Council has a Local Energy Advice Programme (LEAP) free fuel poverty outreach service, with advisors able to provide h advice around simple energy efficient measures in the home and energy saving advice.

Eligibility for the LEAP scheme is wide and depending on individual circumstances, residents can be automatically screened for other assistance that is available including boiler replacements, heating controls, cavity walls insulation, loft insulation, external wall insulations and Solar PV panels.

Support is available for residents to help deal with rising energy prices

The LEAP service is provided in partnership with Peterborough City Council and Agility Eco and is funded by grants from the Warm Home Discount Scheme at no cost to the council or residents.

Peterborough City Council was a pilot authority for the LEAP scheme in 2017 and it has been running successfully every year since. There are now over 200 Local Authorities signed up nationwide.

LEAP in Peterborough is managed by the Council’s Housing Programmes Team who in turn work closely with Green Energy Switch, who provide the Home Energy Advisors.

For more information contact the council’s housing programmes team on 07551 040126 or contact LEAP direct.