VJ Day: Peterborough to fall silent to remember service and sacrifice

Peterborough will fall silent to remember the 80th anniversary of VJ Day this week.

A poignant ceremony to remember the service and sacrifice of those who fought for their country will take place in Peterborough city centre on Friday to mark VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day).

A national two-minute silence will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday 15 August 2025 to honour the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

VJ Day marks the date in 1945 that Imperial Japan surrendered, effectively ending World War Two. The event is commemorated annually to honour those who fought in the Far East, as well as recognising military personnel both past and present.

A service will be held in Peterborough city centre on Friday

This year marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and as part of national events, Peterborough City Council, in conjunction with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, will commemorate the occasion with a Civic Procession and Service.

The service in Peterborough will be lead by the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Judy Fox, along with the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal. It takes place on Friday 15 August from 2.30pm outside Peterborough Town Hall in Bridge Street and everyone is invited to attend.

Cllr Judy Fox, Mayor of Peterborough, said: “I would encourage everyone to come along to this poignant ceremony recognising those who gave so much. VJ Day was the final victory in a war that changed the world, and it is vitally important that we honour those who served in the Far East with enduring gratitude.

“So please come together on this important anniversary to remember our VJ Day veterans, ensuring that their legacy is passed on to future generations and their sacrifice is never forgotten.”