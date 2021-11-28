Vivacity looks for new talent to help run Peterborough leisure sites

A number of roles are available at Vivacity

A number of roles - including deputy managers - are currently available in Peterborough. Peterborough Limited took over the management of Vivacity services back in October 2020, and a new management structure is now in place to enable the organisation to move forward and ensure that leisure facilities across Peterborough are fit for the future.

Managing Director of Peterborough Limited, Kitran Eastman said: “We are excited to announce that we have a number of full-time and part-time opportunities for Duty Managers to join our Leisure team. With diverse venues across the city, including Vivacity Premier Fitness and the Peterborough Lido, variety is something that we can guarantee!

“Each of our facilities share the same mission, which is to offer our customers a great experience and to help Keep Peterborough Active.”