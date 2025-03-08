Vital Women's Centre reopens in Peterborough following renovations

The Women’s Centre has also launched an appeal for donations to help create a safe and welcoming space.

The Peterborough Women’s Resource Centre has been reopened after extensive renovations.

The centre, on 58 Broadway, first opened in 2013 and has spent the last decade providing a “safe, trauma-informed environment for all who walk through the doors” including emotional support, practical advice on finance and career development and training and workshops, run by the charity Cambridge Women’s Resource Centre.

The building was officially reopened on Tuesday (March 4) following extensive renovations to the roof and interiors.

CEO Harriet Morgan said: “It is thanks to the generosity of our supporters and hardworking team that we can reopen this vital space for women. CWRC Peterborough is proud to be returning to providing resources, support and advice to some of the most vulnerable women in our community.

"This achievement demonstrates CWRC’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of women in Peterborough. We are looking forward to forging new partnerships with other community services in the city.”

While building repairs have safeguarded the city centre location, full refurbishment work is not yet complete.

CWRC has reached out to the community for support and donations to help create a safe and welcoming space. This could include items from everyday essentials and equipment to furnishings and fundraising. All contributions, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference to the lives of women who may be facing homelessness, poverty and trauma.

For more information on how you can support CWRC, you can visit their campaign page.

CEO Harriet, added: “The reopening of CWRC Peterborough Centre is testament to the strength and resilience of our charity and the communities we work with. CWRC is enormously thankful to everyone who has helped us get to this stage, but there is still more to do, and by working together we can create a positive place to reflect the care that all women deserve.

"CWRC Peterborough will help women in finding way forward by improving their lives with support for health and wellbeing.”