Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plan for new ‘nature rich habitat’ and restoration of ‘former glories’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new vision to enhance and promote the countryside between Peterborough and Stamford that inspired the 19th century poet John Clare has been unveiled.

About 100 people attended the annual John Clare Countryside Conference at ARU Peterborough to hear about ambitious plans for a nature recovery programme that will include the creation of significant new areas of nature rich habitat alongside prosperous and sustainable farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals for a sweep of land linking the centre of Peterborough to the centre of Stamford were outlined by Toby Diggens, of the nature consultancy Swallowtail, on behalf of the landowners, Milton, Burghley and Walcot Estates.

John Clare Countryside Conference at ARU Peterborough - Richard Astle, chair of the Langdyke Countryside Trust, second right, and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Nik Johnson, centre, with guests

He said priorities will be creation of limestone grassland, woodland, heath and wetland with the next steps involving landowners bidding for Government financial support to develop the plans.

Among the guests were councillors from Peterborough and South Kesteven, parish councils, businesses, voluntary groups, academics and education trusts.

Organiser Richard Astle, chair of the Langdyke Countryside Trust, said: “There was lots of interest and excitement at the plans that were being outlined for landscape scale nature recovery in the John Clare countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference also heard about community level nature recovery in Bainton and Castor, with local residents creating wildflower meadows and planting bulbs and trees.

Guest s at the John Clare Countryside Conference at ARU Peterborough

Cambridge University academic Dr Paul Chirico also spoke about new plans for the John Clare Cottage in Helpston.

Afterwards, Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: "This is a vitally important project for the people of Peterborough – one that can help us deliver our ambitious growth agenda to improve social, economic and health outcomes across the city.

“The prospect of creating large new areas of nature rich habitat and restoring the landscape to its former glories, is not only good for nature – it is good for people who can access nature, improving their health and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also beneficial for farmers and the local economy, as more and more people will want to visit and enjoy this heritage-rich landscape.

He added: “The project has the potential to be an internationally significant example of how we can combine nature, arts and heritage under the banner of Britain’s greatest nature poet, to deliver better health, community cohesion and overall quality of life.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “This was an excellent event about an inspirational project.

"The John Clare Countryside has the unique potential to address so many key themes: enhancing health and well-being, restoring nature and mitigating climate change, creating sustainable models of farming and a vibrant and internationally renown landscape that puts our region firmly on the map as a centre for nature-based solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The unifying figure of John Clare, the country’s foremost poet of nature, and someone who struggled through poverty and ill health, gives it real resonance as an exemplar of how we can mobilise arts and heritage to help enhance outcomes for all. I will be doing what I can to support the project, recognising the key role in will play in delivering the Combined Authority’s vision for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.”