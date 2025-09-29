Vinyl record retailer HMV to return by popular demand to Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

The former HMV store at Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough, which closed in 2019. The chain is about to return to the Queensgate.

The hit vinyl record store HMV is returning by popular demand to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The entertainment music chain is expected to open a new store in the Queensgate later this year.

The arrival of HMV is expected to be a huge hit with shoppers who have put it at number one if their list of favourite retailers to feature in the Queensgate

And bosses of the shopping mall say the move is a direct response to the demands of shoppers.

In a post on its Facebook site, the centre’s managers state: “You asked… and it’s finally happening!

"HMV is coming to Queensgate THIS YEAR!

“From vinyl and merch to movies, tech & more — get ready to lose yourself in music and entertainment heaven!”

And there is a great opportunity for musics fans to work ni the new store as HMV has launched a recruitment campaign to find staff and a manager for its new store.

A statement by HMV reads: “As the UK’s leading specialist retailer of music, film, pop culture, books, and technology, HMV has over 120 stores nationwide.

"Our heritage is synonymous with the development of British popular music and culture – and now, we’re bringing that legacy to Peterborough.

"We’re excited to announce that HMV is opening a brand-new store at Queensgate Shopping Centre – and we’re looking for an experienced Store Manager to lead the way.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to: Open a brand-new HMV store and recruit your own team, lead with passion, drive sales, and deliver outstanding customer experiences, be at the heart of local film, music, and pop culture communities.”

News of the opening comes six years after HMV closed its store in the Queensgate even after being rescued from administration by the Canadian company Sunrise Records.

HMV also used to operate a store in the premises currently occupied by Nando’s in Cathedral Square.