Villagers back campaign to stop new housing development near Peterborough primary school

Residents have backed a campaign to prevent a new housing development which has been proposed to be built near a village primary school.

Shailesh Vara MP, along with Cllr David Over, has met with residents in the village of Helpston, Peterborough, and joined them in opposing the proposed development of 20 houses which would be built close to the local John Clare Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed development is being put forward by C J Pettit Transport Ltd, and objectors say it would deprive residents of valued open space and also effectively block in the school, as the houses would be adjacent to the school’s playing field.

from left to right: Alastair Peat, Arthur Cross, Cllr David Over, Shailesh Vara MP, Joe Dobson and Syd Smith, who are objecting to the proposals

Moreover, the school is already at capacity and more houses would only increase pressure on pupil numbers. There would also be increased traffic, adding to the pressure on roads.

Mr Vara said: “I am very concerned about this application. It should fail as it is contrary to the Council’s Local Plan, which requires a Master Plan for the whole site, and this has not been submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is also serious concern that if houses are built on this site, now or in the future, it would prevent the school from being able to expand.

“Given that the school is already over subscribed, I very much hope that Peterborough City Council and its planning department will think very carefully before putting pupils and the school in such a difficult situation.”

Joe Dobson, Chairman of Helpston Parish Council added:“Helpston Parish Council has consistently sought to ensure that the policies in Peterborough's Local Plan are adhered to when applied to proposed developments within our village. Specific references to a master plan, dwelling numbers and the impact on John Clare Primary school have not been satisfactorily addressed by any developer coming forward.