Village pub near Peterborough set to reopen after spectacular refurbishment

Although no date for the relaunch has been revealed, recruitment is under way, with prospective employees invited to open days on April 22 and 24.

Brother and sister James and Lauren Trevor are behind the new venture – a village pub with rooms serving local, seasonal menus featuring Napoli-style pizzas, rôtisserie and Sunday roasts.

Lauren is well-known on the Peterborough eating out scene, having run The Beehive pub and restaurant in the city centre with dad Jim – the man behind Jim’s Bistro and Jim’s Yard in Stamford some years ago.

The family currently own the excellent Six Bells at Witham On The Hill – holder of a Michelin Bib Gourmand award.

Rose & Crown The new look Rose & Crown at Thorney which is recruiting ahead of its reopening

