Viking Festival 2023: Hundreds of re-enactors head to Flag Fen for living history weekend

A living history weekend with Skirmish and weapons demonstrations, have-a-go archery and battle recreations

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:07 BST

Hundreds of re-enactors from all over the UK descended on Flag Fen – for the return of the Viking Festival.

The 2023 festival ran for three days from Saturday 29 April to Monday 1 May – with a special programme of events planned for each of the three days so visitors, including young families, could enjoy a full day out.

Visitors could explore a Viking burial, learn about the meals they ate and see the traditional woodworking, metalworking, cooking and weaving skills in action.

There were storytelling sessions each day for children at the famous site, which was constructed about 3,500 years ago.

Visitors could also witness weapons, archery displays and a spectacular Skirmish – with an opportunity to have a go at archery too.

The highlight of each day though was arguably the main battle re-enactment of King Cnut and the Battle of Assandun in 1016.

When the site wasn’t being ‘invaded’ by Vikings, visitors could see Bronze Age and Iron Age roundhouses and imagine what life was like thousands of years ago.

Jacqueline Mooney, general manager at Flag Fen, said: “It was fantastic to see such an impressive turn out to our 2023 Viking Festival, with hundreds of visitors attending each day.

"The feedback from both the visitors and the Viking groups was amazing and we can't wait to do it all again next year.

" Just one of many great events held at Flag Fen, so keep a check on our website for more events this year.”

Take a look through the following photographs of the main attractions:

The Viking Festival battle at Flag Fen.

1. The Viking Festival

The Viking Festival battle at Flag Fen. Photo: DL

The Viking Festival battle at Flag Fen.

2. The Viking Festival

The Viking Festival battle at Flag Fen. Photo: DL

Re-enactor Lyre musicians Lewis Tomlinson and Jane Elam.

3. The Viking Festival

Re-enactor Lyre musicians Lewis Tomlinson and Jane Elam. Photo: DL

Re-enactors cooking food.

4. 4.jpg

Re-enactors cooking food. Photo: The Viking Festival

