VIDEO: Shock as youths remove tree from public footpath in Peterborough
Residents have expressed their shock after a video emerged showing youths taking a tree from a public footpath in Peterborough.
The video recorded on Sunday (January 16) morning and appears to show three youths taking a tree out of the ground in Lilac Road, Dogsthorpe.
Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that the tree was later found blocking the road and that they had to remove it themselves in order to allow a taxi to get through.
The tree is believed to have been planted by the council three years ago.
One resident said: “I have reported the vandalism but can’t identify the lads sadly. I’d encourage anyone to film these events but please, don’t put yourself at risk.”
Another added: “My neighbour and I had to go and move it as a taxi was passing by.”