WATCH: See if you recognise anyone in our video of the start of the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people took part in today’s race

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Eastern Run is one of the biggest events in Peterborough, with thousands of people taking part every year.

This year was no exception – in fact, the first people to cross the start line set of 12 minutes before the final few started on their 13 mile run through the city.

See if you can spot anyone you know in our video of every runner crossing the line in the 2024 event.

We will have more pictures from today online and in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph