WATCH: See if you recognise anyone in our video of the start of the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2024, 13:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thousands of people took part in today’s race

The Great Eastern Run is one of the biggest events in Peterborough, with thousands of people taking part every year.

This year was no exception – in fact, the first people to cross the start line set of 12 minutes before the final few started on their 13 mile run through the city.

See if you can spot anyone you know in our video of every runner crossing the line in the 2024 event.

We will have more pictures from today online and in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph

Related topics:PeterboroughGreat Eastern Run
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice