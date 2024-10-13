WATCH: See if you recognise anyone in our video of the start of the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thousands of people took part in today’s race
The Great Eastern Run is one of the biggest events in Peterborough, with thousands of people taking part every year.
This year was no exception – in fact, the first people to cross the start line set of 12 minutes before the final few started on their 13 mile run through the city.
See if you can spot anyone you know in our video of every runner crossing the line in the 2024 event.
We will have more pictures from today online and in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph