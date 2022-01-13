VIDEO: Peterborough restaurant shocked as man walks off with table

The incident took place outside of the Banyan Tree in Westgate in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 8).

The table was taken from the restaurant’s outside seating area, which was only installed in November after owner Dinesh Odedra decided to embrace the city council’s cafe culture initiative.

The tables are large and heavy and are therefore awkward to carry, so are stored outside. The restaurant has appealed for the table’s return and have released CCTV of the incident.

Dinesh said: “We set up the outside table to support business and bring people back into the town centre, the loss of John Lewis and the pandemic has seen a lot of people move outside of the town centre.

“It is just unbelievable, I’m shocked and can’t believe how anyone could do something like that.

“We were trying to create a nice atmosphere outside and we might need to look at permanently bolting the tables down and that will change the ambience.

“It’s just been a horrendous time, people are still scared to come out and everyone in the trade is suffering. There’s a shortage of staff as well due to people that are either isolating or have left the hospitality industry. It just feels like we are being whacked from everywhere at the moment.”