Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned​ businessman and philanthropist James Timpson has made an impassioned plea for Peterborough companies to take part in a new business awards.

​Mr Timpson, the chief executive of the shoe repairs to photo processing business, the Timpson Group, is urging more firms to sign up for the Peterborough Community Business Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, organised by Gez Chetal, co-founder of Prismstart Communities, which aims to create employment opportunities for ex-offenders, the homeless and the vulnerable, seek to recognise those companies that have made a difference to people’s lives.

Businessman James Timpson, chief executive of the Timpson Group, right, and Peterborough Community Business Awards organiser Gez Chetal, left

In a video message, Mr Timpson, well known for calling for the employment of former prisoners, says: “I want to congratulate everyone who has already been nominated for the Prismstart awards and also to say to those of you who know any unsung heroes, wonderful SME businesses in the Peterborough area, please nominate them or ask them to be nominated because there are so many amazing things that are going on locally and there so many people, prison leavers, homeless people, disadvantaged people who need support and one of the best ways of supporting them is by giving them a job.

"I know in the Timpson business we have 600 prison leavers who work for us and it is one of the best things we have ever done.

"So there are so many unsung heroes and so many wonderful things that are going on, we just need to know about it, so if you do please apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the first year of the awards and I know it is going to be fantastic.”

There are 13 categories to choose from in the Peterborough Community Business Awards which take place on June7 at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.

Mr Chetal said: “These awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.

"With a special focus on working with individuals in the ex-offenders area, the awards seek to bring people together to provide everyone with a second chance in our communities.”

How do I make a nomination?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To nominate a company for any of the categories, visit the awards website here.

The awards sponsors are:

Founders Award - Gez Chetal Prismstart and Marcus Horrell

Hair and Beauty Business - Delta Hotels by Marriott Peterborough

Digital community: Best Online Presence - Mark Brear - EML Electrical Contractors

Best Charitable Contribution - PKB Trade

Entrepreneur of the Year - Katana Peterborough and GURKHA DURBAAR

Apprentice of the Year - Anglia Ruskin University

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best new Business - Joseph Valente - Trade Mastermind & Coaching

Best Hospitality - Mike Green - Success is a System - https://mikegreene.co.uk/

Employee of the Year - Peterborough City Council

Employer of the Year - Vertiqo Accountants & Business Advisors - http://inkedin.com/company/vertiqo/

Healthcare Excellence - Stars Day Nurseries

Nurseries and Community Partnership - Thistlemoor Medical Centre