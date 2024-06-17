Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Five jobs will be created at centre

A national medical company is poised to open a specialist centre in Peterborough.

The veins treatment clinic ​Veincentre is creating a base in Cygnet Park, Hampton, which will create five jobs and is due to open on June 26.

It will be one of the clinic’s 35 plus centres across the country and will specialise in treating varicose and thread veins.

It will be led by Dr Neil Prasad, consultant interventional radiologist.

He said: “We’re excited to open the doors to this new clinic.

"It’s part of our continued expansion and we’ve got experienced vein specialists and state-of-the art equipment ready to go.

“Our consultation bookings are now being taken.

A clinician tests for a problem with a patient's veins

"Primarily, our experienced consultants perform a duplex ultrasound scan to determine the cause of vein issues.

“Using the results, we offer a tailored treatment plan. We solely specialise in non-surgical solutions to common vein issues.

Dr Prasad added: “All of our clinics are designed specifically for providing outpatient-based diagnosis and treatment for varicose veins. Our specialists and high-quality equipment enable comfortable and efficient treatment.

“The procedures are ‘walk-in, walk out’, straightforward, conducted under local anaesthetic and most are under two hours.

The premises that will form a new clinic for the Veincentre in Hampton, Peterborough

“Varicose veins are an extremely common issue, a third of adults will be affected in their lifetime. Many people suffer in silence and discomfort, especially in warmer months.”