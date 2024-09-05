Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New venue will cater for 5,000 plus vehicles

​A Peterborough-based vehicle auction company has just opened a huge new storage and headquarters facility on the edge of the city.

​City Auction Group, which is based at the Brightfield Business Hub, in Orton Southgate, is developing a new 28 acre site at Wittering to be the headquarters of its logistics business PurpleRock.

The move will give the business capacity to store more than 5,000 vehicles and will provide secure and managed storage and enhanced vehicle processing facilities and modular offices and a conference centre.

The site of the new PurpleRock logistics headquarters near Wittering, Peterborough

The vehicles for auction will be moved by PurpleRock via full load transporter, or single move handover to auction sites across the UK.

The company says that it has taken more than 15 months of negotiations to secure the site.

Michael Tomalin, chief executive of City Auction Group, said: “This is a game changer for the business, further expanding our UK footprint.

"It’s a significant investment for the Group, enabling us to further strengthen our logistics offering, with a dedicated facility in the heart of the UK.

Mr Tomalin added: “Over the coming months, we will be developing further the logistics facilities across the north west, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"These are exciting times for the business as we continue our growth aspirations to operate in unison with our remarketing business, City Auction Group.”

PurpleRock provides vehicle defleet, logistics and repair solutions and operates bases at 12 locations in order to provide nationwide coverage.