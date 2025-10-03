Vandals target life buoys installed by girl in memory of her father who tragically drowned in the River Nene in Peterborough

Ellie McNutt, 13, took it upon herself to fundraise £1500 to purchase two life buoys and bleed control kit to be placed at the riverside in Henry Penn Walk.

The youngster wanted to do everything she could to help prevent another tragedy there after her dad, Damian ‘Domo’ McNutt, from Peterborough, tragically drowned in the river last year, aged 31.

Ellie and her family noticed there were no life rings or other aids to help her dad on that day – or anyone else who might get into difficulty in the water.

In May this year, on the first anniversary of her dad’s death, the new life buoys and bleed kit were installed – with Ellie officially cutting the ribbons. But sadly, just a few months later, in September, all three items were vandalised and removed.

"I was really upset to discover what had happened,” Ellie told The Peterborough Telegraph. "It feels like all the time spent on this project, and all the money others donated towards it, has gone to waste.

This is the third time the life buoys have been removed, but on previous occasions they have been located and recovered from the water.

Ellie added: "I think there should be some cameras put up in that area, so we can see who is responsible for these things. I hope whoever is responsible knows how hard I worked for them.”

The youngster’s family comes from Peterborough, but she currently lives with her aunt Farrah McNutt, Damo’s sister, in Leicester.

Farrah said: “We are absolutely devastated by this. The life buoys were installed in tribute to Ellie’s dad, my brother. There is even a slate tribute on the cover of the buoys describing Damian, and what happened to him. So for someone to vandalise and take these, is just awful.

"There’s no CCTV there, despite it being a really vulnerable spot along the river, and a hotspot for crime.

"We won’t be working towards fundraising for more life-saving equipment to be put back until CCTV cameras are put up, as they will just get vandalised again.”

Ellie spent months fundraising for the equipment, coming up with various ways to do so – including making and selling bracelets and holding prize draws.

Speaking about her niece, Farrah added: “Ellie’s always been really kind hearted – it’s something her dad always encouraged in her. Since the age of eight she’s always wanted to help others, and is already working on gathering supplies for homeless people this winter.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received a report of criminal damage to a bleed control box and two water buoys on Henry Penn Walk, Peterborough. The criminal damage and theft happened between 30 August and 17 September. The crimes have been filed pending any further investigative opportunities becoming available.

They added: “Officers regularly patrol in the city centre, including in the vicinity of Rivergate, to engage with the public and deal with any issues they encounter. We'd encourage people who witness any criminal activity or suspicious behaviour to report it to us through the force website.”

We spoke to Peterborough City Council about the family’s concerns for safety along this stretch of the River Nene. A spokesperson told us: “We take all community safety concerns seriously and will look into this matter with our partners.”

1 . Inspirational Main image: Ellie McNutt pictured with her cousin after the life buoys were installed in Henry Penn Walk alongside the River Nene. Inset, top: Ellie with her dad. Inset, bottom: One of the vandalised life buoys Ellie fundraised for. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Vandalised The damaged and empty casings for the two life buoys. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Bleed Control Kit Items from the Bleed Control Kit box were also stolen. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

4 . Father and daughter Ellie pictured with her dad 'Damo' McNutt before his tragic death in 2024. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales