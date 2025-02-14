A ‘cosmic fluke’ brought the couple together after one of them jumped on the wrong train

A chance encounter with a stranger on a train led to love for one young Peterborough woman.

Jess McCamley was travelling from Edinburgh to her home city for Christmas when she first met fellow passenger Andrew Hepplewhite.

The year was 2019 and the pair, both aged 19 at the time, were soon to discover they were very lucky in love indeed.

Jess and Andrew met on an LNER train from Edinburgh to London, via Peterborough.

Both were students studying at different universities in the Scottish capital – Jess at at University of Edinburgh, and Andrew at Heriot Watt.

Andrew was travelling back to Newcastle on the London North Eastern Railway (LNER), but the journey he took was not the one he had planned. He was meant to catch a different train, but due to cancellations, he jumped on any he could.

Jess, now 24, explains: “My journey had been delayed and it wasn't until I got onto the train that I realised the service before mine had been cancelled and the passengers were all on my train. The carriage was full, but a man moved his bag so I could sit down next to him, that was Andrew.

"We started off talking about how manic the travel was that day, then found we had loads in common. I was surprised how comfortable I felt around him right away. It felt lucky that I'd just happened to sit next to another 19 year-old in his second year of university.”

Jess, from Peterborough, said fellow passenger Andrew moved his bag so she could sit down, and they immediately hit it off.

Before leaving the train at Newcastle, Andrew made sure to leave Jess his mobile number. In the new year, the pair met up for coffee, but the Covid pandemic scuppered their chances of regular meet-ups.

It wasn’t until January 2022 that Jess and Andrew enjoyed their first official date in Edinburgh. In the years that followed, love continued to blossom, and they got engaged in 2024.

Reflecting on the chance encounter that brought them together, Jess said: “I've thought a lot about whether it was luck or fate or something a bit more random, but it definitely feels like one of the kinder cosmic flukes. Andrew thinks it's "likely the best luck he'll ever have."

The couple now live in Whitley Bay. On the anniversary of their first date a few weeks ago, LNER took them back up to Edinburgh and documented their journey.

LNER treated the couple to an anniversary trip to Edinburgh

“It was a nice trip down memory lane,” recalls Jess. “It was great to spend some time in the city with adult money too, so we could afford to do things we couldn't do as students. We also got a chance to visit Andrew's lovely grandmother, who lives in Edinburgh.”

Asked what advice they would give to others looking for love this Valentine's Day, Jess added: “I know this will trigger some eye-rolls, but it really is just about putting yourself out there. We didn't come into this with any expectations, since we just met at random, so we had the chance to develop a lovely friendship first.

“We can be really scared of looking stupid around other people. I didn't get on the train that day looking for my future husband, but I just struck up a conversation with a nice guy and ended up finding the love of my life. Of course, there's a place to consider your own personal safety and take precautions where necessary, but we're all a bit too scared of each other, I think.

"You really never know who the person is next to you on the train, or in front of you in the cafe queue, until you ask them.”