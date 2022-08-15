V-J Day 2022: 93-year-old among veterans at memorial service marking Victory over Japan

A memorial service marking Victory over Japan Day was held in Peterborough’s Central Park.

Victory over Japan, also known as V-J Day, Victory in the Pacific Day, or V-P Day, is the day Imperial Japan surrendered in World War II – in effect bringing the war to an end.

V-J Day is officially celebrated in the UK on August 15, which was the date of Japan announced its surrender in 1945, while the official US commemoration is September 2, which is when the surrender document was signed – officially ending the war.

The memorial in Peterborough’s Central park was a service organised by the Royal British Legion and took place on Sunday (August 14).

Among the flag bearers was a 93-year-old veteran who braved the 30 degree sunshine to remember fallen comrades.

Deputy Lord Lt Benjamyn Damazer with Major Elsey and Graham Casey from the RBL