Urgent plea to find extra £2,000 to save this year’s Peterborough’s STEM Festival

An urgent appeal for funding help has been issued to save this year’s Peterborough’s STEM Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of the educational event are trying to raise £2,000 by tomorrow (September 26) to ensure the annual event which attracts hundreds of school children can go ahead next month.

The event is to be held at ARU Peterborough on October 19 and is aimed at youngsters aged five to 17-year-olds to encourage them to consider a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics STEM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in a social media post, the organisers have warned: “Due to limited funding, Peterborough STEM Festival is at risk of not taking place this year.

Emily Guy in the micro-biology lab at last year's STEM Festival at ARU Peterborough.

"Like so many others, we are facing the challenge of rising costs, making it harder than ever to secure the necessary funding.

"We urgently need to raise an additional £2,000 by this Friday to ensure the event goes ahead.”

The organisers say they are seeking a corporate sponsor to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post states: “If you or your company work in the STEM sector and are passionate about inspiring the next generation, please get in touch with us immediately.

"By sponsoring our event, you'll not only save a vital Peterborough initiative but also directly contribute to encouraging more girls and young women into STEM careers, a crucial step towards closing the gender gap in these fields.

"Benefits also include demonstrating your company's commitment to diversity and to a passionate and engaged audience, as well as connecting with future talent and building brand recognition among families and students in your local area. “We have sponsorship packages starting from as little as £250, but we are also happy to create a bespoke package that works for you.

It added: “Every contribution, large or small, makes a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free-to-attend STEM Festival is planned to feature a number of fun and engaging activities: coding workshops, interactive science experiments, engineering and technology demonstrations, inspirational talks and presentations from enthusiasts and professionals working in STEM.