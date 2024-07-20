Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The City Council says 100 foster carers are needed in Peterborough, with more than 400 youngsters currently in care across the city

Peterborough City Council is urging compassionate and dedicated individuals to consider becoming foster carers and help change lives for children and young people – with 100 new carers needed..

Foster carers have been labelled as ‘the unsung heroes of our community,’ as more are needed to ensure youngsters have a safe place.

Sue, 66, has been fostering for 13 years and lives in Peterborough. She said it was a vital and rewarding role. Sue said: “Being a foster carer is not about having a perfect home; it’s about having a big heart and an open mind.”

Hundreds of children need foster care in Peterborough

“It requires empathy, patience, resilience, and stability to children who have had a difficult start in life and helping them develop and be part of a supportive home. There are around 432 children and young people in care in Peterborough. We are committed to securing families for these children either on a short-term or long-term basis.

“You need good communication skills and a willingness to learn are really important as you will be advocating for the child’s needs and work with social workers and other professionals.”

Councillor Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Peterborough City Council, said: “Foster carers are the unsung heroes of our community. Their dedication and compassion provide the foundation for children to rebuild their lives and achieve their dreams. We are incredibly grateful for their contributions and are always looking for more caring individuals to join our fostering family.”

“We need to recruit 100 foster carers to help us to continue providing safe, stable and loving homes for teenagers, children with disabilities and brothers and sisters. We welcome people from all walks of life and all diverse backgrounds.”

“Please help us keep our children local. For children who are not able to live with their family, we want them to be able to retain their schools, friends, social activities and community.”

“Foster carers need to be aged 21 and over and have a spare bedroom in their home, you can be single, married, in rented accommodation, working, have a disability or in a same sex relationship, so don’t rule yourself out.”

The council provides extensive support, including local training programs, regular supervision, and a financial allowance to cover the costs of fostering. A thoughtful matching process ensures that each child is paired with the right foster carer. Additionally, foster carers become part of a supportive community, sharing experiences and gaining strength from a network of fellow carers through support groups and local events.

Peterborough City Council is actively seeking compassionate individuals ready to open their hearts and homes to children in need. If you have ever felt the call to make a difference, now is the time to act.

For more information on how to become a foster carer, please contact Peterborough City Council’s fostering team on 01733 868686 or email [email protected] or register online at www.peterborough.gov.uk/fostering