Urgent fundraising campaign launched to help transport donated items from Peterborough to Ukraine war victims

Residents in Peterborough have donated so may items, a new warehouse was needed to store them in.

Now the team, who are working at St Olga Church in New Road, Woodston, have launched a fundraising campaign to ensure the items can get to those who need them most, as quickly as possible.

The campaign, which can be accessed at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peterboroughstandwithukraine is looking to raise £7,499.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ukranian Appeal collection centre at the St Olga Ukranian Catholic Church at New Road. EMN-220403-174213009

The fundraising page says: “We have heard from our family, friends, and local charities in the Ukraine about the resources that they currently need and are unable to access right now. Thousands of people in West Ukraine have been injured, impacted economically and displaced by the war and soldiers and organisations within the country are short of vital supplies.

“Our goal

“Therefore we have been collecting supplies, donated by kind people, businesses and charities in Peterborough and beyond, with a view to send these to people in need within Ukraine.

“Sponsor a pallet

“We have been advised by logistics expert about the best way to get the supplies to the country and the associated costs.

“With the supplies that have been collected to date, we would need to use 127 pallets to carry all the supplies that are needed and 5 lorries of supplies (as each can take 26 Pallets) to the Town Hall in Lviv.

“Therefore, we need to raise £7,500 which covers 5 lorry loads:

“£1,500 per load (26 Pallets)

“So you can sponsor a pallet for £58, sponsor a full trailer for £1,500, or give any amount you can to help us reach this goal and help the people that are in urgent need in Ukraine.

“Fuel the way

“We also need funding for the fuel costs to transport these donations to the Ukraine as fuel prices have significantly increased lately. Pump prices (9th March) were £165.24/Litre. So you could give money towards the fuel e.g. £5 = 3 Litres, £10 = 6 Litres etc.”

Collections of items are still taking place at the church in New Road. The volunteers are in particular need of medical equipment and army supplies, but have asked that clothes are not donated.

For information about the group and what they are asking for donations visit their Facebook page #standwithukraine peterborough.