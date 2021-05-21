Urgent call to Peterborough businesses to support ‘at risk’ John Lewis staff

John Lewis at Queensgate EMN-210324-141206009

An appeal has gone out to businesses to provide details of all job vacancies to the city taskforce set up to provide help for 318 John Lewis staff who face being out of work next month.

Bosses at the department store chain announced in March that its Queensgate store would not reopen on April 12 putting the jobs of 318 staff at risk.

A consultation is currently being held with staff to explore alternative options but those talks are due to end next month.

A spokeswoman for Opportunity Peterborough said: “Ahead of the consultation ending, the city centre taskforce is keen to collect live, local job vacancies to help the staff affected find new employment as quickly as possible.

We are especially keen to hear from retail, hospitality, and leisure businesses.

We want to share as many opportunities as possible from across the city and wider region with those facing redundancy. Please do pass this on to any employers who would like to hear from John Lewis staff.

If your organisation is recruiting, we would be grateful to receive either a PDF copy or a link to the job description(s) online, with details of how to apply.

The taskforce includes Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Peterborough City Council, Peterborough Positive, Opportunity Peterborough, Queensgate Shopping Centre, and the Towns Fund Board.

Any business with vacancies details is urged to send them to [email protected] and afterwards the ur job description will be shared directly with the John Lewis staff as part of broader redundancy support.