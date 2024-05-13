But not charity hero Liza Raby - who completed her first open water swim at the weekend to raise even more money for good causes.

The Peterborough mum began her fundraising journey 20 years ago after her son Spencer was born with a range of conditions that required complex care.

Spencer Raby, 25, was diagnosed with an incredibly rare genetic condition known as UPF3B syndrome – which only affects around 50 people in the UK. The condition causes severe development delay. He also has Corpus Callosum, which means the part of his brain that sends out messages was not properly formed, and Gilbert Syndrome, which affects his liver.

Mum Liza, who runs the Spencer hair salon in Peterborough, and LH Hair Design in Bourne, has since raised a staggering £170,000 for local charities in Peterborough.

And her efforts continued on Saturday with the two-mile Burghley Open Water Swim – where Liza and her supporters smashed both targets set for the event.

"I smashed it on my time,” said Liza. “My target was an hour and-a-half, and I completed it in 1hr 8m 56s!”

Liza took on the open water swim with her business partner Hannah Lowndes, client Sarah Brown, and supporters Helen Didsbury and Sandra Warner. Spencer’s grandad Chris Schwarz, 74, also took part in an indoor one-mile swim, raising £300. Together they exceeded their £4k fundraising target, raising £4,223.

"It was tough setting off as I was so hot waiting to get in the water that it didn’t feel cold at all once I got in,” Liza explained. “Underfoot was completely soggy and muddy which made for a very murky start. I tried to avoid the water in the mouth as much as I could and the weeds were coming up and hitting you in the face as you swam! Our faces were so dirty when we got out and I couldn’t wait to get in the shower.”

Liza said she was pleased with her finishing time, coming second in her age category – and even beating her indoor swim record by a few minutes.

“I was so happy,” she remarked. “In fact my partner missed me coming out as I had said I won’t be out for at least hour and-a-half!”

But she didn’t get long to rest after the arduous swim as Liza had to rush off and join her son at an event in Lincoln.

"I had to get to Lincoln for Spencer’s ball straight after my swim so that kept me swimming fast - plus knowing I was getting fish and chips at the end,” she said. “So it was straight home to wash all the pond water out of my hair before heading over the Lincoln.”

The swim team will split the money they raised between two charities – A Boy and His Special Dog, which trains dogs for support workers for people with autism, and The Able Stables – a charity that provides subsidised holidays for people with disabilities.

Liza said on the day: “I’m so proud of our team today as three of us Hannah Lowndes Helen Didsbury and me have never cold water swam before. We smashed it! Thank you to Sophie Etheridge for the swim tips.”

In the last 18 months alone, Liza and her supporters at the two hair salons have raised in excess of £21,000.

“We are very grateful to our supporters and our clients who are so generous with our charity work at LH Hair Design Bourne, and Spencers Salon Peterborough,” she said.

Speaking about her fundraising journey, Liza went on: “I started my fundraising when Spencer was two years-old. I never really dreamt the journey I would go on with our fundraising. I am so dedicated to making a difference in the world of disabilities and Spencer as always is my inspiration in everything I do.”

To support Liza and the team’s open water swim effort, visit their JustGiving page.

1 . Swim ready Liza Raby and Sarah Brown all ready for their open water swim. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Medals Liza, Helen and Sarah celebrating back on dry land with their medals. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . The Team Liza Raby, right, and her team of supporters at the Burghley Open Water Swim on Saturday. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales