Unpublished album from Peterborough guitar legend to be released for charity as funeral details confirmed

An unpublished album from a Peterborough guitar legend is to be released for charity.

Lloyd Watson played alongside some of the biggest names in music, from Roxy Music and Status Quo to David Bowie who discovered him.

Lloyd Watson

The 70-year-old died last month after an illness, with his son Elliot describing him as a “unique talent” and many others paying tribute to him.

RELATED: Tributes to Peterborough guitar hero who was spotted by David Bowie

The dad of three was known in Peterborough for playing in the Lloyd Watson Band. He got his big break when he won Melody Maker Magazine’s Folk Musician of the Year award in 1973, which led to an appearance on BBC show The Old Grey Whistle Test.

David Bowie saw the show with his management then getting in touch.

Lloyd’s funeral service will be held at Peterborough Cathedral at 12.30pm on Monday, December 16, followed by cremation at Peterborough Crematorium at 3pm for close family and friends.

Dress code will be black with a touch of blue as a nod to Lloyd’s beloved blues music.

Now, Elliot has revealed that a secret album recorded 15 years ago will now be released, but only 25 copies will be made available.

He posted on Facebook:

Lloyd Watson’s final release:

The Lloyd Watson Band - From The Heart.

Recorded on a sunny Sunday, the 2nd of May, 2004, From The Heart is a live in the studio, one take, no overdubs collection of Blues at its Best, that has never been released. Only members of the band had a copy.

Featuring Lloyd’s long time bassman Rob Hackett, and the versatile and talented Rick Cook on drums, and engineered and mixed by Riko Burrows, the album features the following tracks:

Watching the River Flow

Sandman

I Need Your Live So Bad

Walking The Dog

Black Magic Woman

Albatross

Let’s Work Together

There will only be 25 copies available, and we are donating all money raised to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Trust, in memory of Lloyd, his son Aynsley and his father Stan.

Each copy will be individually numbered, with sleeve notes by Lloyd’s sister, Norma.

To get hold of one of these exclusive pieces of musical history make me an offer by emailing me at elwoodmagic@gmail.com.

Your name/offer will not be made public, and the top 24 offers received by 11.20pm Tuesday 10th December will get to own this album, plus one drawn at random.

There is no minimum bid, but remember this is all to raise money in memory of my Dad, brother and grandfather.

Lloyd’s funeral will take place at 12.30pm on Monday 16th December at Peterborough Cathedral, followed by a wake/musical celebration/jam session hosted by myself, Nick Smith and Andy Clifton at the Parkway Club.

Thank you all for your love and support over the last couple of weeks.

Elliot Watson ♥️