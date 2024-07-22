Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Centre also wins silver award for teaching excellence

Staff at University Centre Peterborough are celebrating after securing outstanding results in a national survey of students.

The centre, based on the Peterborough College campus in Park Crescent, was the only college provider ranked in the top 50 of the national survey placings.

The NSS is a quality survey for all final year Higher Education students in the UK and its results play a crucial role in informing prospective students about their choices.

University Centre Peterborough has secured a silver rating in the national Teaching Excellence Framework

Feedback from the National Student Survey (NSS) ranked University Centre Peterborough in 42nd place – the highest-placed provider in the East of England.

A spokesperson said: "This is a major achievement, especially as we’re the only college-based provider in the top 50.

The results highlight University Centre Peterborough’s dedication to enhancing the student experience.

For the category ‘Teaching on my course’ the centre scored 91.4 per cent up from 89.4 per cent in 2023.

Academic Support saw a significant increase, reaching 91.5 per cent compared to 87.5 per cent in 2023.

The spokesperson said: “This substantial improvement in Academic Support displays the efforts made by University Centre Peterborough to provide strong support systems, ensuring students receive the necessary resources and guidance throughout their academic journey.”

In addition to the centre’s success with the NSS, it has also achieved silver status with Teaching Excellence Framework, which is a national scheme run by the Office for Students to encourage higher education providers to improve and deliver excellence in the areas that students care about the most: teaching, learning and achieving positive outcomes from their studies.