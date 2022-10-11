The pressure of the cost of living crisis and changing lifestyles are helping to drive down the number of people in Peterborough claiming benefits.

Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) officials say the need for people to earn extra money and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have encouraged more people into work.

Figures from the DWP show the number of people in Peterborough claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance and Universal Credit last month fell by 1,700 to 6,580 compared to a year earlier - a fall of 21 per cent.

The number of people aged 16 to 24 claiming Universal Credit also fell over the same period - down 23 per cent - a fall of 345 to 1,140.

At the same time, jobless figures for the UK show the number of people out of work is at a 50 year low with an unemployment rate of 3.5 per cent.

Across the East of England, the unemployment rate is 2.8 per cent. The number of people unemployed is at 92,000 – down 24,000 on the quarter and down 23,000 on the year.

Shaun Sadler, DWP district operations leader, said: “There are a number of reason for the fall in Universal Credit claimants.

“Following the pandemic, more jobs are being created but we have found that a good number of people have moved jobs, creating gaps for others to move into.

“Many people have opted to take two or even three jobs as they feel that with the cost of living they need extra income to get them through.

“Also lots of people are feeling, as a result of the pandemic and the cost of living, that there is a need to build up a nest egg - it is thought that 25 per cent of adults have less than £100 in their bank accounts.”

DWP Minister of State, Victoria Prentis MP said: “To support economic growth it is vital we encourage workers into the labour market, making the most of the skills and experience this country holds whilst tackling the barriers jobseekers face.

“We recently made changes to Universal Credit and our older workers’ offer so even more claimants receive intensive support from