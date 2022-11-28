Leaders of a community group have praised those who volunteered their time to help care for about 150 asylum seekers placed in two Peterborough hotels have been praised.

The compliments have come from the United Afghan Community Association of Peterborough (UACA) after an appeal for emergency donations of clothing and medical help.

The alarm was sounded by UACA after the male asylum seekers were brought to Peterborough and divided between the Great Northern Hotel, in Station Approach, and The Verve hotel, in Boongate, on November 11.

Councillor Dr Shabina Quyyam and the iCare food distribution team.

Safiullah Sharifi, spokesperson for UACA, said: “Over the weekend we were able to work with Councillor Dr Shabina Asad Qayyum and Cllr Amjad Iqbal and iCare Peterborough team members, Nadia Abdurahman & Shamshad, 12/14 Pharmacy owners, Hassan and Imran Walji, Peterborough Prime Nabil Illahi, Tanya Khan and team to deliver food, and over the counter medical supplies to the asylum seekers in our city.

“We would really like to thank them and all other organisations for their incredibly generous donations of food and medicines.

"It has been a pleasure working with all of them to cater for the needs of the new cohort of the asylum seekers.

"!We hope to continue to work with them and other organisations to integrate the new asylum seekers to the British society.

Members of UACA and the Peterborough Prime food delivery team.

"We are currently liaising with other local organisations to come up with a plan for activities including but not limited to English language courses, sports and other activities.

"Last week we invited them for lunch, a meet and greet where the Imaam shared the importance of being a law-abiding citizen and understanding of British values.

“Once again, many thanks to all individuals and organisations who contributed to the success of our charity campaign.

"Their precious time and generosity towards our campaign is much appreciated.”

The asylum seekers – made up largely of people from Afghanisation – were moved to Peterborough by Serco, acting on behalf of the Home Office.

The use of the Great Northern Hotel for asylum seekers is being contested by Peterborough City Council and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow which claim it is an inappropriate use.

Residents near The Verve hotel have also complained about the lack of consultation by the Home Office.