‘Undead’ walk Peterborough streets as part of city’s annual Zombie Walk

The Halloween tradition saw participants dress in spooky costumes, before walking from Charters Bar on Town Bridge through the city centre.
There was plenty of make up on display as dozens of people of all ages weaved their way along Bridge Street - to the surprise of many shoppers.
Some of the incredible costumes this year included Robin Hood, chimney sweeps and even fire fighters.
