A question mark hangs over the future of LloydsPharmacy branches in Peterborough after it was reported the chemist’s 1,300 UK outlets are 'at risk' of closure.

It is understood that LloydsPharmacy’s private equity owner Aurelius has launched a strategic review of its stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chemist has branches in the Ortongate Shopping Centre, Clayton in Orton Goldhay, and Crowland, Chatteris and Yaxley.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Lloyds Pharmacy stores in Peterborough after the chemist revealed the extent of the challenges it faces.

Lloyds Pharmacy had previously announced the closure of 237 of its chemists in Sainsbury’s supermarkets, including one in Oxney Road, Peterborough, by the end of the year.

The action has been blamed on ‘changing market conditions’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its accounts to the end of March last year and submitted to Companies House, the chemist stated the Covid-19 pandemic had placed great strain on healthcare and had changed ‘store footfall patterns’.

It warned: “The government model for community pharmacy in England continues to be challenging.”

A spokesperson for LloydsPharmacy said: “Like all retail businesses, LloydsPharmacy regularly reviews its pharmacy estate to ensure it is operating sustainably.

"As part of this, we always aim to sell stores rather than close them to ensure that any impact on patients and colleagues is minimised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The decision to close a pharmacy is very much a last resort and is only taken after all alternative options have been thoroughly explored.

“Any decision is always taken in the interests of patients, colleagues and the business.