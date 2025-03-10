Uncertainty over jobs at Marshall Motor Group as it looks to close two dealerships in Peterborough

Tough time ahead for staff

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at a major motor retailer in Peterborough are facing an uncertain future as bosses look to close two dealerships.

Marshall Motor Group is understood to be planning to shut its Vauxhall and Peugeot dealerships, both of which are based at Tyrell Park, Boongate.

The dealerships are earmarked to close on March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall Motor Group is understood to be planning to close its Vauxhall dealership at Boongate, Peterborough

The action comes as Marshall seeks to reduce its relationship with car company Stellantis.

A Stellantis UK spokesman said: “Stellantis UK confirms that, by mutual agreement, the retailer contracts with Marshall Vauxhall Peterborough and Peugeot Peterborough have ended, and they will cease representing our brands at the end of March.

The company adds: “We are working closely with each site to ensure that there is minimum disruption to customers’ new vehicle orders and after-sales support.”

It is not known how many staff work with the two dealerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Marshall also has a Honda dealership at Tyrell Park as well as dealerships for Land Rover, Jaguar and Volvo at Mallory Road, Boongate.

The Marshall Motor Group, which has maintained a presence in Peterborough since 1946, has not responded to a request for further details.

The pending dealership closures in Peterborough are part of a national reduction in services.

Marshall, which is owned by Constellation Automotive Group and headquartered in Cambridge, is to close its Peugeot Ashford and Peugeot Canterbury dealerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is looking to shut its Volkswagen dealerships in Horsham and Aylesbury at the end of March.

It is one of the largest motor retail groups in the UK, selling new and approved used cars and commercial vehicles, and represents 25 leading global manufacturers.