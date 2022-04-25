A ukulele concert held to raise funds for victims of the war in Ukraine saw more than £1,300 raised.

One hundred and fifty people turned out to support city fund raisers, John and Rosie Sandall, at their Ukuleles for Ukraine concert.

The popular Palmy Ukulele band - of which John is a member - played to a full house at St Botolph's Church, Longthorpe, Peterborough. The band played a selection of popular singalong songs. It was the first event to be held at the newly re-ordered church.

There was also a guest appearance by the recently formed St Botolph's Church Ukulele group under the leadership of Jonathan Craymer.

The concert raised £1,386 which will be used by John and Rosie to support many disabled people in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, which has been left in ruins following Russian bombing.

John and Rosie, from Longthorpe, Peterborough, run the Chernobyl Children's Appeal and they have visited Chernihiv twice a year for the past 25 years. They support many families with disabled members.

Rosie said: "The concert was a great success and we'd like to thank the Palmy Band for playing for us and St Botolph's vicar, the Rev Jackie Bullen, and church members for organising it. Many of our dear families have lost their homes and will need money for repairs. They have been left with nothing. We have just heard that the sanatorium which we supported and raised money for during the past 25 years has been completely destroyed.

"The whole situation is heart-breaking for our many friends there that is why we are so grateful to so many people who continue to support us."

