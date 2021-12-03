UK’s largest pilates reformer studio to open in Peterborough

Nilesh Patel from Sue Ryder with Clare Bennett, Christie Braband and Howard Braband from R3FORM STUDIO

Howard and Christie Braband have converted a Grade 2 listed barn in Castor, to create R3FORM, which promises a completely new style of workout when it opens on January 8.

The ground floor is home to R3FORM’s signature reformer workouts, combining the best of pilates, hiit, yoga and strength training. R3FRESH is set on the first floor and offers a range pilates, yoga, barre and meditation classes.

“We have been working on this project for over two years,” said Howard. “We have worked with a team in Denmark to develop a unique reformer workout. We’ve taken the best elements from pilates, strength and toning workouts and combined them into a complete total body workout with phenomenal results. This is a first and we are excited to bring it to our home city.”

Christie Braband, who has been leading the training, is a Master Trainer for US based Peak Pilates and a former Fitness Trainer of the Year. She has worked closely with several leading international pilates and reformer teachers. She said “We’ve worked so hard with our amazing team of instructors and just can’t wait to get the studio open”.

The Brabands took the R3FORM team out to Copenhagen in November for a final intensive training programme. They believe their signature R3FORMER workout will be like nothing you have tried before.

In addition to the reformer R3FORM and R3FRESH studios, the final facet to the business is R3VIVE. Members can enjoy a range of complimentary and beauty treatments with qualified therapist Dee Salisbury and Sports Therapist Katie Thomas.

You can sign up for classes taking place in a special charity preview week from Monday (December 6) by using the MindBody app or visiting www.r3formstudio.co.uk