UK’s largest Gin and Rum Festival returns to Peterborough over the weekend

Gin and rum lovers were spoilt for choice as the Gin and Rum Festival’s 2022 UK tour came to Peterborough over the weekend.

Drinkers were given the opportunity to discover new favourites by sampling over 120 of the best spirits from around the world – enjoying a weekend of gin, rum, live music and entertainment.

Guest distillers brought a range of spirits, and there were themed bars – including a new tequila bar, which was new for 2022 and offered 20 authentic tequilas.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the weekend.

Deborah Jowett with her Soul Rum

Michelle Partington with her Shells Drinks

