‘Leafy and peaceful site with spacious grass pitches’ is a consistent favourite with campers from all across the country

If you’re looking to enjoy a break somewhere nice but not too far away this half-term then read on!

According to the UK’s leading outdoor accommodation booking platform, a campsite in our region has been voted the nation’s number spot to pitch up at!

Every year, the ever-popular campsite booking website, Pitchup.com, compiles a list of its top-ranked sites, breaking down results by region.

According to Pitchup.com reviewers, Strattons Farm Campsite, near Wisbech, is the best campsite in the country (image: Pitchup.com)

This year, the best-rated campsite in the East of England also happens to be the top-ranked site in the whole country!

And that honour goes to Strattons Farm Campsite, just 45 minutes along the A47 from Peterborough.

“Family friendly and impeccably maintained… Strattons Farm is the best of the best,” Pitchup proclaims boldly on its website.

The website describes Strattons Farm – which is within five miles of Wisbech – as a “leafy and peaceful site with spacious grass pitches divided by neatly trimmed hedges for extra privacy.”

Bramley House Camping (top) and Four Oaks Camping (bottom) both landed in the top 5 of Pitchup.com’s list of 20 best East of England campsites (images: Pitchup.com).

The site’s thrilled owners, Jane and Dave wanted to say “a big thank you” to all the customers who have enjoyed staying with them.

"This win means so much to us”, they said.

“Since we only went up on Pitchup last year, to win this award is a great surprise!”

Site manager Liam said the accolade “really shows we’re doing a good job.”

“We always maintain a high standard in terms of the facilities,” he added, “and we make sure we give customers a personable service, liaising with everyone before they arrive and when they depart.”

Pitchup’s rankings are based on more than 171,000 customer reviews of 2,658 campsites across England, Wales and Scotland recorded over the past year.Each site was assessed on key aspects like location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities and cleanliness.

“We keep the criteria simple and rely solely on verified customer feedback to ensure the list is unbiased and reflects real user experiences,” explained Pitchup’s founder Dan Yates.