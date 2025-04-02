Ukrainians in Peterborough offered scheme allowing them to stay for further 18 months
Ukrainians living in Peterborough are now able to sign up for a scheme which allows them to remain in the city for a further 18 months.
The Ukraine Permission Extension scheme (UPE) is available to those who have already been granted permission to stay in the UK under other schemes, including Homes for Ukraine, the Ukraine Family Scheme or Ukraine Extension Scheme.
Applications can only be made by those whose current permission has 28 days or less remaining until it expires.
The UPE extends the offer of temporary sanctuary for Ukrainians and their eligible family members following expiration of their three-year visa.
As well as allowing them to stay for another 18 months, it provides them with the same entitlements to work, study, rent and receive benefits.
After applying on the government website, as well as providing proof of identity and relevant documents, the Home Office will consider applications and make a decision within eight weeks.
Peterborough City Council warned that early applications for the scheme may not be accepted and late applications may lead to permissions being denied.
A spokesperson for the authority said: "If you or anyone is in need of extra support in applying then please speak to a Ukraine caseworker at our partner charity H.E.L.P on 01733 735563 or email [email protected]"
At a full council meeting in March, it was revealed that Peterborough City Council had only spent half of its £3 million funding for supporting Ukrainians in the city since 2022.
Councillor Alison Jones, cabinet member for housing and communities, explained that the money was ring fenced and likely to be unused for the three-year period.
She noted that the council would not receive any more government funding to support Ukrainian refugees, but the authority could use the remaining unspent ring fenced funding understood to be around £1.6 million.
