Ukrainian refugees enjoy fun in the sun thanks to Deepings Rotary Club

A group of Ukrainian evacuees enjoyed a day at the seaside for some fun in the sun thanks to a community group.
The visit to Hunstanton in Norfolk was made possible thanks to a £2,000 grant from the Rotary Club of the Deepings, which has supported evacuees since the Russian invasion of their country.
South Kesteven District Councillor Judy Stevens, who helped organise the trip, said: “We organised the trip as a friendly gesture for the evacuees as we felt they needed something to look forward to after a traumatic few months. It was a great day out for everyone.”
Joining her was fellow District Councillor Phil Dilks and the Chairman of the local Round Table, Simon Bateman, who drove the mini-buses. They were accompanied by a translator who ensured that the Ukrainians could make the most of the day out.
The organisers hope to run a second trip later in the summer.
More evacuees have been housed in South Kesteven under the Homes for Ukraine scheme than any other district in Lincolnshire.
SKDC is helping to ensure that evacuees arriving in the area receive a warm welcome and are given the support they need.
Officers are visiting accommodation offered to evacuees to check it is suitable and are collecting information to verify the identification of sponsors and their household members, aged 16 and over, so that Lincolnshire County Council can then arrange safeguarding checks.