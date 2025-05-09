UK Power Network apologises for cable fault that left 2,500 Peterborough customers without electricity

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 8th May 2025, 17:25 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 07:31 BST
Homes and businesses reconnected within two hours

A power supplier has apologised to hundreds of its Peterborough customers who were left without electricity early today.

UK Power Networks say an underground cable fault caused the outage that left an estimated 2,500 customers, homes and businesses, without power for up to two hours.

The incident began at about 9.13am and UK Power Networks say all supplies were back to normal by 11.10am.

UK Power Networks has apologised after a cable fault left Peterborough customers without electricityUK Power Networks has apologised after a cable fault left Peterborough customers without electricity
UK Power Networks has apologised after a cable fault left Peterborough customers without electricity

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused.

He added: “UK Power Networks engineers were called to a high-voltage underground cable fault at 9.13am today in the Granville Street area of Peterborough.

“Power supplies to about 2,500 customers were interrupted and were restored in stages, with more than 1,500 back on by 10:04am.

"The remaining customers affected had their supplies returned to normal by 11.10am.”

