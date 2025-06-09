Two young adult care home proposals approved by Peterborough City Council

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The homes will be located in Bretton and Stanground

Two planning applications for young adult care homes in Peterborough have been approved by the city council.

Applicant, Augusta Care Ltd, submitted two proposals for supported living accommodation at 65 Goffsmill in Bretton and 15 Upton Close, Stanground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both care homes will provide support for young adults aged 16 to 17 within the social care system.

The property in Upton Close, Stanground Photo: GoogleThe property in Upton Close, Stanground Photo: Google
The property in Upton Close, Stanground Photo: Google

They will give the young adults the opportunity to learn day to day living, budgeting, and financial skills, as well as learn how to stay safe.

There will be up to two young adults living at each property, with one carer at the property 24 hours day who will arrive in the morning, sleep over night and be relieved the following morning.

Despite there being no parking spaces at both sites, the applicant assured that there would only be a maximum of two vehicles at the property for a short period during the shift change.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also highlighted that many carers use public transport and the young adults will not have vehicles of their own.

The existing drive at the Stanground property will be extended to allow for two vehicles to park at the property.

Both planning applications were approved on Friday, June 6.

Responding to the application Paula Spelman, adult social care commissioning officer at Peterborough City Council, wrote: “There is a general need to expand our supported living provision for adults with learning disabilities, neurodiversity, mental and physical health needs in Peterborough.

“While we broadly welcome applications from care providers to develop new services, we would expect this to be within the bounds of the current Local Plan.”

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City CouncilStangroundLocal Plan
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice