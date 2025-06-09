Two young adult care home proposals approved by Peterborough City Council

The homes will be located in Bretton and Stanground

Two planning applications for young adult care homes in Peterborough have been approved by the city council.

Applicant, Augusta Care Ltd, submitted two proposals for supported living accommodation at 65 Goffsmill in Bretton and 15 Upton Close, Stanground.

Both care homes will provide support for young adults aged 16 to 17 within the social care system.

They will give the young adults the opportunity to learn day to day living, budgeting, and financial skills, as well as learn how to stay safe.

There will be up to two young adults living at each property, with one carer at the property 24 hours day who will arrive in the morning, sleep over night and be relieved the following morning.

Despite there being no parking spaces at both sites, the applicant assured that there would only be a maximum of two vehicles at the property for a short period during the shift change.

They also highlighted that many carers use public transport and the young adults will not have vehicles of their own.

The existing drive at the Stanground property will be extended to allow for two vehicles to park at the property.

Both planning applications were approved on Friday, June 6.

Responding to the application Paula Spelman, adult social care commissioning officer at Peterborough City Council, wrote: “There is a general need to expand our supported living provision for adults with learning disabilities, neurodiversity, mental and physical health needs in Peterborough.

“While we broadly welcome applications from care providers to develop new services, we would expect this to be within the bounds of the current Local Plan.”