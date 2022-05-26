Caverstede Early Years Centre, in Walton, was broken into overnight on Wednesday (May 25).

A Peterborough nursery was broken into overnight.

Police were called to a suspected burglary at Caverstede Early Years Centre, on Caverstede Road, Walton, at 3.50am on Wednesday (May 25) morning, following reports of a broken window and alarm sounding.

Police said that the offenders had already left before they arrived at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Debbie Hayes, headteacher of Caverstede Early Years Centre, said: “The school was broken into during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Two windows were smashed to gain entry and a quantity of keys were stolen, but the locks operated by those keys are being changed today.

“Nothing else of any value was taken and the school is operating as normal today. The police have been informed and are investigating.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary added: “We were called at about 3.50am today (May 25) with reports of a broken window and an alarm sounding at Caverstede Early Years Centre, Caverstede Road, Walton, Peterborough.